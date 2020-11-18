Evelyn Lee Fite, 89, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. She was born February 20, 1931 in Brown County, OH, the daughter of the late Granville and Stella Pearl (Bauer) Fite.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Kenny and Jim Fite and 2 sisters, Pauline Kirk and Marilyn Fite.

She is survived by sister, Carolyn Fite and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends at the Villa Georgetown where she had lived for the past 8 years.

Graveside services will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Ash Ridge Cemetery under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home.

During the funeral service social distancing will be observed.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

