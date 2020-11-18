Betty Jean Haas, 94 of Ash Ridge, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born August 5, 1926 in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late Carl and Ruth (McNown) Rickey. She was a homemaker and a member of the Russellville Church of Christ.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles E Haas in 2018.

Betty is survived by son, Lynn Haas and wife Janet of Winchester, daughters, Charla Yochum and husband Ed of Sardinia, Rickey Ernst and husband Steve of Georgetown, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Ash Ridge Cemetery. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is handling the arrangements.

During the funeral service social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}