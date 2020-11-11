Michael (Mike) Anthony Becraft, age 63 of Morning View, Kentucky and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home. Mike was born July 21, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Herman (Sonny) and Mary Bell (Starrett) Becraft, Jr. of Georgetown, Ohio. Besides his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of thirty-seven plus years – Robin (Cooper) Becraft whom he married April 8, 1983; three sons – Ryan Becraft (Elizabeth) of Morning View, Kentucky, Clay Becraft (Marisha) of Crittenden, Kentucky and Nathan Becraft (Katie) of Morning View, Kentucky; He leaves behind seven wonderful grandchildren that he loved, adored and cherished – Haley Pence, Hannah Pence, Jonathan Clark, Maci Becraft, Alexa Becraft, Landon Becraft and Rylie Becraft; two sisters – Cathy Faye Becraft-Blevins of Georgetown, Ohio and Beverly Jo Blair (John) of Coshocton, Ohio and many dear cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and very dear friends. Mike was preceded in death by his sister – Rebecca Jo Becraft and grandparents – Elmer and Dorothy Starrett and Herman and Edith Becraft.

Mike was a project manager/Senior Quality Assurance Engineer for Longenecker Associates supporting the United States Department of Energy (DOE) at the Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office (PPPO) in Piketon, Ohio. He was a member of the Walton Baptist Church in Walton, Kentucky. He greatly enjoyed spending time with and taking his family on trips. He re-devoted his life to Christ again in 2010 and was additionally an ordained minister. Mike was a standout and national class cross country and track and field runner for Georgetown High School (GHS) in Georgetown, Ohio winning the Ohio High School State Championship in 1973 along with six state runners-up and numerous other top five placements. While at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio he earned two cross country NCAA All American awards. In 1977 he finished sixteenth in the country and in 1978 finished second as the national runner up and potentially could have earned a national championship had he not been injured his senior year according to the NCAA. The knee injury cut his running career short. To this day, he still owns high school records at Georgetown High School and records unbroken for over forty years at Ohio Northern University. Mike has been inducted into both the Georgetown High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Ohio Northern University Athletic Hall of Fame.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Pastor Jeremy Davis will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. During the visitation and Memorial Service social distancing will be observed and facial masks will be required. Following the services, a luncheon will be provided at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 600 Mt. Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

