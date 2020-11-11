Donna Miller, 77

A light so bright burnt out on October 24, 2020 when Donna Jean Miller passed away.

She is survived by Fred Miller, David, Greg, Lorie, Teresa, their spouses, 10 grandkids, 11 great grandkids.

Her smile was like no other.

Her laughter was contagious and filled any room. Small in size, large in heart. Donna left impressions on everyone she met.

A sense of humor as big as her sense of purpose on earth.

Donna took a piece from her loved ones hearts on her journey to heaven.

She will forever be missed and never forgotten.

