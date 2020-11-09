William Frank “Pappy” Schwarber, age 81 of Georgetown, Ohio and formerly of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 100, a United States Army veteran and an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Schwarber was born February 7, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Lawrence and Hannah (Fink) Schwarber. He was also preceded in death by one daughter – Isis Pichel Schwarber, one brother and three sisters.

Pappy is survived by five children – Bridgetta Walters and husband David of Batavia, Ohio, William Schwarber II and wife Melissa of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Darrin Schwarber of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Carmeleita Augenstein and husband Richard of Glendale, Ohio and Philiss Carkeek and husband Seth of Georgetown, Ohio; eleven grandsons; eight granddaughters and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services provided by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday. Cremation will follow the services.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

