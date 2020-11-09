Arthur Isbill, Jr., age 60 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was a machinist, a United States Navy veteran and a member of the VFW in Mt.Orab, Ohio, Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio and the Masonic Lodge F&AM. Artie was born June 22, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio the only child of the late Arthur and Betty J. (Walter) Isbill, Sr.

Mr. Isbill is survived by one uncle – Croley Isbill of Mt.Orab, Ohio; three aunts – Shirley May Minnick of Milford, Ohio, Edna Rice of Tennessee and Wilma Rice of Michigan and many cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 . Marilyn Roades will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Ruth Lyon’s Fund, P.O. Box 59, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201.

