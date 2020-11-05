Elmer R. Boshears, of Hamersville, Ohio, was born on January 26, 1934, in Bell County, Kentucky, the son of the late Fletcher and Sarah (nee Berry) Boshears, and passed away in Bethel, on October 31, 2020, at the age of 86.

In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta (nee Laws) Boshears, his son, Herbert Boshears and his siblings, Della Kuykendall, Goldie June and Hollis Boshears and 3 infant brothers.

Elmer is survived by his daughters, Brenda (James) Stacy and Linda (Mark) Terry, his sister, Martha Fugett and his brother, Elijah (Betty) Boshears. Grandchildren, Garry (Liz), Frank (Melissa), Joseph (Hope), Nicole (Wayne), Billy (Amie), Christopher (Rachel), Christina (Josh), Amanda (Brandon), Branden (Krista) and Chad. Also survived by several great-grandchildren.

Elmer was a Factory Worker for Senco.

A Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday November 7, 2020, until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, Saturday at the Mt. Holly Christian Chapel, 2141 E. Ohio Pike, Amelia, Ohio 45102. Burial in the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home serving the family.

Memorials may be given to the Parkinson’s Wellness, 260 Stetson Street, Suite 2300, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219-0525 or The Bethel American Legion Post #406, PO Box 42, Bethel, Ohio 45106. www.ecnurre.com

