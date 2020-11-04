Michael Ranson, 64

Michael Ray Ranson of Sardinia, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Batavia, Ohio at the age of 64. He was born February 19, 1956 to the late Ernest and Beulah (nee Miller) Ranson.

Michael is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years Jacki Ranson; his loving children Steven (Jessica Bailey) Ranson of Walton, Kentucky, Joshua (Porcha) Trivett of Sardina, Ohio, Jessica (Justin Jefferson) Ranson of Sardinia, Ohio, and Jaiden Ranson of Sardinia, Ohio; his siblings Gary Miller, Jerry (Gail) Ranson of Cincinniti, Ohio, and Shirley Ranson of Batavia, Ohio; his cherished grandchildren Jayden, Leeum, Zaiden, Hailie, Alaina, Blake, Bailey, and Brayden; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Michael attended the Bethel Shiloh Church of God, and was an employee of the Finn Corporation.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

