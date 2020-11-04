Eric S. Adams, age 35 of Eastgate, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Eric was born April 23, 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Don Adams and the late Diann K. (Brunner) Adams.

Eric is survived by his father – Don Adams of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Samantha Brumfield of Eastgate, Ohio; his maternal grandmother – Katherine Brunner of Georgetown, Ohio and several aunts and uncles.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.