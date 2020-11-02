Jerry Wayne Thompson, 66 years, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Jerry was born in Lancaster, Kentucky, on October 4, 1954, the son of Lucian and Margie (McCulley) Thompson. Jerry worked as a tool maker, prior to his retirement. He took great pleasure in spending time with his dog and cat, who were very special to him.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Jessica Thompson, of Columbus, Ohio. He also leaves his parents, Lucian and Margie Thompson, of Sardinia; a brother, Doug Thompson, of Miamisburg, Ohio; and a sister, Cindy Myers, of Brookeville, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2:00 pm, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester, Ohio. Pastor Paul Nichols will officiate the service. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home, on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

