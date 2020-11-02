Ruby Eileen McCall of Georgetown, Ohio peacefully passed away at age 95 on October 26, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope in Seaman, Ohio,

She was born the second daughter to Earl and Clara (Berry) Courts on September 19, 1925 in Brown County, Ohio. She graduated from Sardinia High School and began her journey as an office employee for Kibler’s in Mt. Orab, Ohio before moving to Cincinnati where she worked as a teller for the Federal Reserve Bank. At age 21, she married the late James B. McCall and had four children. During their 59 year marriage they briefly lived in Dayton, Ohio before purchasing their family farm in Georgetown. Eileen was a lifelong member at Peace Lutheran Church where she served for a time on the church council and later taught Sunday School. While pursuing a career in management at the F.W. Woolworth Co., she also found time to lead a 4-H club for many years and served as PTA president at her children’s school Over her lifetime she enjoyed hosting large family gatherings and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

In addition to her husband, Eileen was preceded in death by her two daughters, Darlene Harrell and Vicki McCall; grandson Christopher Herrell; sister Alverda Guillermin and two nephews. She is survived by her children Melody (Greg) Moore and Cameron (Claire) McCall; four granddaughters, Danielle, Priscilla, Jocelyn and Alma as well as 11 great-granddaughters, sister Litzinger, one niece and three nephews. She will be missed by many family and friends.

Eileen McCall, 95, of Georgetown passed away October 26,2020 at Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center, Seaman Oh

She was preceded in death by her husband James McCall, 2 daughters Darlene Herrell and Vickie McCall. She is survived by 1

daughter Melody(Greg) Moore and 1 son Cameron(Clare) McCall, 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and 1 sister

Ruth Litzinger.

Funeral services were held on Monday November 2,2020, 11:30AM at the Peace Lutheran Church, Arnheim Oh

Burial was in the Church Cemetery Beam-Fender Funeral Home of Sardinia serving the Family.