Patricia Aliff, 77

Patricia Ann (South) Aliff a lifelong resident of Morwystown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Patty was born on May 4, 1943 in New Richmond, Ohio to the late Robert and Louada (Rhodes) Huber.

Patty spent most of her life in Morystown, Ohio later in life when it was time to retire she settled in Ripley, Ohio on Front Street where she enjoyed the beautiful Ohio River from her doorstep. She enjoyed watching the boats and people on the river. She was known for her quick wit, joking attitude, and infectious smile. And being a very hard worker. Everyone that knew her remembers her love of Pepsi in a glass bottle.

Besides her parents Patty was also preceded in death by her oldest son – William “Roy” Aliff of Georgetown, Oh. Her brother -Billy South and sister-in-law Judy South and brother-in-law -Frank Martin.

Patty Is survived by her youngest son -Anthony Aliff his girlfriend Tiffany Fenner of Buford, Ohio. One daughter-in-law -Tammy (Williams) Aliff of Georgetown, Oh. Three grandchildren -Amanda (Aliff) Brown husband Lucas of Georgetown, Oh; -Logan Aliff of Buford, and -Cole Aliff of Buford.

Two great grandchildren -Alexys “Gabriella“ Brown and -Jasper Brown of Georgetown, Oh.

One brother -Robert Huber wife Sue of Seaman, Oh. Three sisters -Kay (South) Martin of Sardinia, Oh; -Sandy Huber of Lynchburg, Oh; -Rochelle (Huber) and husband Ronnie Sams of Sardinia, Oh.

Patty leaves behind many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She also leaves behind a very devoted friend -Betty Stewart of Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Oh 45203

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}