Evelyn Reek, 105

Evelyn M. Reek, 105, of Trenton, Ohio died on Thursday, October 22, 2020

at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Ripley, Ohio on

February 24, 1915 to parents, Fred and Anna (Klinker) Bailey. Evelyn was

a devout catholic and member of Holy Name of Jesus Church. She

dedicated her time to making a loving home for her family. Mrs. Reek is

survived by her sons, Richard (Terry) Reek, William (Zona) Reek, Jack

Reek & Thomas (Caryl) Reek; daughters, Connie V. Haney, Evelyn Herman,

Virginia Barnes, Deborah Crowley, Adleen Young & Rebecca Kelly; 31

grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in

death by her husband, Richard John Reek and parents. Prayer Service was

held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home,

3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Deacon Larry Gronas

officiating. Visitation was prior to the service. Burial will be at

Butler County Memorial Park (Garden of Freedom) on Monday, October 26th

at 10:00 am. Memorial donations may be sent to Ohio’s Hospice of Butler

& Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, Ohio 45005. Please

sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

