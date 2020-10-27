Alberta Jane Stewart, age 80 of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Arbors of Milford in Milford, Ohio. Alberta was born April 11, 1940 in Crumpler, West Virginia the daughter of the late Kestle and Margaret (Bailey) Reed. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Stewart in 2011; three brothers – Charles, Blaine and Randy Reed and one sister – Sue Warman.

Mrs. Stewart is survived by three daughters – Cynthia Northcutt of Amelia, Ohio, Shelli Merrick and husband Rick of Cincinnati, Ohio and Misty Frazier of Manchester, Kentucky; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Bethel Pentecostal Church of God, 2738 State Route 125, Bethel, Ohio. Rev. Larry Baker will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or to the Bethel Pentecostal Church of God, 2738 State Route 125, Bethel, Ohio 45106.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

