Sue Cann, 94, formerly of Bethel, Ohio passed away September 25 in Clearwater, Florida.

She leaves her devoted daughters Sheila and Shawna, sons-in-laws Jon Paul and Rick, two granddaughters, Michelle and Alison, three great-grandchildren

and her sister, Pat Brannock of Bethel, Ohio.

She was predeceased by her parents, Dewey and Dessie Richey of Feesburg, Ohio, her brother Dwight and sisters Nellie Mae, June and Jane.

She worked at Brown County Hospital and had many friends in the area.

She donated her body to medical science.