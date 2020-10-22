Linda Lang, 77

Linda Louella Lang, age 77 of Sardinia, Ohio went to her Heavenly reward on October 15, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center in Adams County. She was born September 17, 1943 in Hillsboro, Ohio the daughter of the late Oscar Ray and Erma Louella (Mock) Fite. Linda graduated from Sardinia High School, valedictorian of her class in 1961, she was also cheerleading team captain during her high school years. She was a retired Administrator for Clermont County Senior Services after 32 years and a member of the Sardinia United Methodist Church. Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by two brothers – Larry Gene Fite and Ray Allen Fite (infant).

Mrs. Lang is survived by her husband of 59 years, William Karl Lang; two sons – Garold Lang and wife Amanda and Gregory Lang and wife Kelley; three grandsons – Michael, Matthew and Jacob Lang; one granddaughter- Emma Lang; brother in-law – Tom Lang and sister in-law – Gladys.

Linda enjoyed traveling the country with her husband, visiting nearly every state and bringing back stories of the beautiful sites she had seen throughout her life. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, never missing an opportunity to spend time with everyone she loved. She had a smile that could warm anyone’s heart and a youthful zest for life that was the envy of her family. Linda had a great fashion sense (just ask her granddaughter) and she loved to shop for her grandchildren, never forgetting to bring them a souvenir from one of her latest adventures. Linda will be greatly missed by all who loved and cherished her. Her family wishes to thank all the wonderful doctors and nurses who cared for Linda throughout her life, especially those at the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center in Adams County.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Chaplin David Wirth will officiate. Interment will be in the Greenbush Cemetery near Mt.Orab, Ohio.

“Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”

