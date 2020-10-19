Georgetown Charter Information Session

The Georgetown Charter Commission held an informational meeting on October 6 at the Gaslight Theater. Jeremy Varner, Charter Commission member, led the discussion with a live and virtual audience via Facebook Live.

The charter, which would serve as a constitution for the village, was mailed to residents and will be voted upon on November 3. The current population of the village is approximately 4,500. Once the number hits 5,000, the village will be considered a city, and it will be ruled under Ohio State guidelines. This includes hiring seven full-time paid positions including a mayor, treasurer, auditor, law director, engineer, public service director and public safety director. With these additional positions as a city, taxes could be increased for residents because funds for these positions are drawn from the public.

When asked what would change in the village if passed, Commission Chair Patrick Hornschemeier said, ”Not much…That’s one of the main points of having the charter.”

The charter keeps most current rules the same, with the mission to “Protect and Preserve,” as the Commission stated, with the exception of seven alterations. Varner expanded on the changes during the meeting.

1) “Construction.” Georgetown would craft its policies, not state-level officials in Columbus.

2) “Composition of Council.” This would change the number of council members elected during each election. Georgetown currently elects four in one cycle and two in the next. The charter proposes electing three council members per election.

3) “Fiscal Officer Removal.” Varner emphasized that this would give the village a system of checks and balances to monitor the fiscal officer’s duties, and “keeps the village in line with other similarly-functioning entities,” such as school boards.

4) “Engineer.” This change touches on the full-time positions that would be necessary if the village were deemed a city. Varner said, “These are positions that Georgetown either doesn’t currently have at all, or are only utilized as needed,” said Varner.

5) “Contracting Procedures.” This would change the verbiage that the village currently uses for community projects from “lowest bid” to “best bid.” Comments from the live audience applauded that this would give the village the opportunity to choose local workers for projects, even if it means it’s not necessarily the lowest bid. Varner said that this would give the village an opportunity to keep its spending within the village.

6) “Review of Charter.” The Commission described the charter as a flexible and living document. This provision allows the charter to be altered at any time via referendum. It also calls for a review of the charter every 10 years.

7) “Transitional Provisions.” This alteration holds that anything that is not otherwise changed in the proposed charter would stay the same. “All laws, rights, officials…carry over,” said Varner.

If voted upon, the charter will take effect January 1, 2021. The Charter Commission, which is a bipartisan group of 15 Georgetown residents who volunteer their time for all things charter-related, encourages residents to read the document and forward any questions to georgetowncharter@gmail.com. A copy of the charter is available at http://www.georgetownohio.com. The Commission will hold another informational session at the Gaslight Theater on Saturday, October 24 at 2 p.m.

