Arthur ‘Buddy’ Johnson, 81

Arthur “Buddy” Gerald Johnson, age 81 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Johnson was retired from the Ford Motor Company, a member of St. Angela Merici Parish, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the UAW. Buddy was born December 31, 1938 in Fayetteville, Ohio the son of the late Arthur Thomas and Zita (Stephens) Johnson.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife – Kathleen (Brown) Johnson; six children – Art Johnson, Steve Johnson and wife Denise, Jimmy Johnson and wife Traci, Deron Johnson, Lisa Tussey and husband Jason and Jackie Schmidt and husband Jim all of Fayetteville, Ohio; two sisters – Ellen Molitor of Fayetteville, Ohio and Joyce Kiley of Sanibel, Florida; one brother – Lou Johnson of Fayetteville, Ohio; sixteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M – 8:00 P.M. Monday, October 19, 2020 at the church. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

