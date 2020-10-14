Melissa Stephan, 49

Melissa Renea Stephan 49. of Mt Orab passed away on October7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Stphan, She is survived by her father David, one daughter and son in law Kayla and Terry Meadors several aunts,uncles and cousins also survive. Funeral services were held on Tuesday October 13,2020 at Mt Nebo United Methodist Church ,Bethel Oh. Burial was in Pee Lutheran Cemetery , Arnheim Oh. Beam-Fender Funeral Home Sardinia serving the family

