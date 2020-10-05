Lucy Janet McGlone, age 83 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Janet was born July 17, 1937 in Kanawha County, West Virginia the daughter of the late Clarence and Mable (Proffitt) Baker. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons – Allen Randall “Randy” McGlone and Daniel Wade McGlone; one grandson – Nicholas McGlone; one brother – Elmer Baker and one sister – Virginia Bryant.

Mrs. McGlone is survived by her husband – Allen McGlone; three daughters – Diane McGlone and Melissa Hacker both of Georgetown, Ohio and Thressa Jones of Felicity, Ohio; seven brothers and sisters – Sue Cook, Alta Powell, Nancy Walterhouse, Larry Baker, Rosie Sorg, Carolyn Collins and Wendy Baker all of Indiana; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Brent Cunningham will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. During the visitation and memorial service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

