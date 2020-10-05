Gladys Faye Mosley, age 89 of Ripley, Ohio died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born February 23, 1931 in Hazard, Kentucky the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Campbell) Breeding. She was also preceded in death by her husband- Lawrence Emerson Mosley, in 2015, whom she married August 25, 1949; one brother – H.C. Breeding and one sister – Aileen Riley. Gladys worked for many years at the US Shoe Corporation and later at McDonalds in Ripley, Ohio. Gladys attended the Ripley Church of Christ and she never met a stranger. She always said that the song “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” was a song that the lyrics resembled her life growing up as a child in Hazard, Kentucky. She also loved to watch the Jerry Springer Show and the Golden Girls on Television.

Gladys is survived by three sons – Charles (Karen) Mosley of Tuolumne, California, Donald (Phyllis) Mosley of Ripley, Ohio and Kelly Mosley of Ripley, Ohio; two daughters – Debra Mosley (Larry) Roberts of Leesburg, Florida and Jennifer (John) Polley of Ripley, Ohio; four grandchildren – Beth (Jason) Mosley of Tuolumne, California, Madyson (Bambi) Adams of Somerset, Kentucky, Chandler (Kayla) Polley of Higginsport, Ohio and Melanie Weiss of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; three great grandchildren – Kinsley Chuba of Tuolumne, California and Jaxson Blewsaw and Christopher Blewsaw both of Spokane, Washington; two sisters – Lil (Carl) Edwards of Crothersville, Indiana and Peggy (Charles) Gilford of Leesburg, Florida; a special friend – Carolyn Kessel of Ripley, Ohio and two grandpuppies – Sadie and Lulu.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. Tuesday. During the Visitation and Memorial Service, facial masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

