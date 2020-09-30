Loretta Marie Umsteadt Walker, age 33 of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 22 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was an organ donor. Her heart, lungs and liver went to Tennessee and her kidneys Stayed in Lexington, Kentucky. She will always be missed by her loved ones, but her memory will live on in the recipients of her organs.

Loretta was born January 2, 1987 in Georgetown, Ohio. She is survived by her parents – Denise and David Kiskadden and Patrick Herald; a husband – Robert Walker; five children – Jonathan Umsteadt (Elizabeth), Dominic Walker, Quinten Walker, Danika Bunch and Landen Snedigar; one granddaughter – Avlynn Umsteadt; one brother – David Kiskadden, Jr. (Shanna); four sisters – Angela Kiskadden (Dana), Amber Campbell (Jim), Tiffany Brown (Adam) and Krysten Meadows; aunt – Lisa Highfield (Angelo); many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother – Andrew Eugene Umsteadt and grandparents – Barbara Harris Loughmiller and Vernon Harris, Sr.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

