Brewer given four life terms

By Wayne Gates

A Hamersville woman is getting four consecutive life sentences for raping four children under the age of ten.

26 year old Amber Brewer pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree felony rape in Brown County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 18.

Her victims were three, four, six and eight years old. Three of the victims are her own children.

Brewer appeared very calm during the proceedings, with her voice betraying no emotion as she said the word “guilty” four times, one for each count.

Prior to her sentencing, Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin addressed the court.

“I can tell you judge, without question, this is the worst offense I have seen in my entire career in the criminal justice system.”

Corbin also discussed how Brewer and her co-defendant Billy Sheeley would make videos of sex acts with the children and send them back and forth to each other and discuss their activity in text messages.

Other activity that Corbin referenced that Brewer pleaded guilty to could not be quoted verbatim for publication.

The father of one of the victims also read a letter that the victim wrote to her mother.

“”Why did you do what you did to me? I hate you for what you have done. I don’t love you anymore. I wish I could kick your butt to the sky so you could never ever come back and touch me again. You will never touch me again. Goodbye,” the letter read.

Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler then proceeded to sentencing.

“The age of the victims are of severe concern to this court, the harm that was visited upon these victims cannot be fully fathomed and certainly cannot be understated,” Gusweiler told Brewer. “Getting your boyfriend to go ahead and violate these children along with you is reprehensible.”

Gusweiler then sentenced Brewer to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Sheeley has attempted to commit suicide three times in the Brown County Jail since his arrest. He was recently found competent to stand trial after his attorney suggested that he was insane.

Sheeley has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for next month.

Brewer and Sheeley of Winchester were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on June 4.

Brewer was indicted on 32 charges, including ten counts of Rape, which is a first degree felony. The other charges were second degree felonies and include four counts of Endangering Children, ten counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, five counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Material Involving a Minor and three counts of Felonious Assault with a Sexual Motivation specification. All but the four rape charges that Brewer pleaded guilty to were dismissed as a result of her guilty plea.

Sheeley is facing 29 charges, including six counts of Rape, which is a first degree felony. The other charges are second degree felonies and include three counts of Endangering Children, eleven counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, five counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Material Involving a Minor and three counts of Felonious Assault with a Sexual Motivation specification.

Sheeley also faces a second degree misdemeanor charge for Sexual Conduct With an Animal.

“All of the counts of Rape are involving children under the age of ten,” said Corbin in July. “Each one of those counts could carry the maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole” (for Sheeley).

The case came to the attention of local authorities earlier this year after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

“These agencies will sometimes identify child pornography materials and link them to Brown County,” Corbin said.

“They flagged a couple of images and worked back through the IP addresses and linked them to a couple of accounts belonging to Brewer and Sheeley. That led them to some online communications where these materials were being sent back and forth.”

The case then moved into the local area.

“This tip originally came into the Mount Orab Police Department and was handled by Detective Ryan Gregory. He quickly learned that this was expanding out into the county and contacted (Brown County Sheriff’s Department) Detective Quinn Carlson. The two of them worked together until it led into Adams County, who then joined in the investigation,” Corbin said.

“A search warrant was issued on Brewer’s home and from there, the identity of Mr. Sheeley was determined. He was taken into custody the same day in Adams County.”

Both Sheeley and Brewer were arrested in May of this year.

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/web1_Brewer-Sentence-1.jpg