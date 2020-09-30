Bill Bolender of Mt.Orab, Ohio formerly of Georgetown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age 57. He was born to the late Alvin and Alta (nee Wardlow) Bolender on February 14, 1963 in Georgetown, Ohio.

Bill is survived by his caring siblings Alvin (Melody) Bolender of Hamersville, Ohio, Allan (Crystal) Bolender of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Angela Sue (Richard) Herbolt of Williamsburg, Ohio, and Anita Kay (Rick) Schwallie of Tennessee; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of family.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family during this difficult time.