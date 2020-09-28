Susan R. Williams, 92, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Green Oaks, IL.

She was born March 18, 1928 in Newton Falls, Ohio and a longtime resident of Youngstown, OH and Ripley, OH. Susan received her Bachelor’s degree in education from Miami University in Oxford, OH and had been an elementary school teacher in the Youngstown school district for many years. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Ripley First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed reading, playing piano and traveling, including spending several years in Japan with her husband after her retirement.

Surviving are her 2 children, Robert “Jeff” (Ann Berman) Williams and Elizabeth “Lux” (Samuel) Bennett; 3 grandchildren, Samantha (Kyle) Byrnes, Alice and Ben Williams and great grandchild, Christopher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Williams in 2005 and by her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Cobb.

Private family services will be held in Ohio at a later date. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.