Gary Carl Donner, 77, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on December 1, 1942 to the late Carl William and Gertrude Edna (Stortz) Donner. He was a member of Hamersville Christian Church and an amateur radio operator, his call K8BE. He was a United States Vietnam Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Carolyn Irene (Bay) Donner; one son, Chris (Judy) Donner; two daughters, Hollie Anderson, and Leigh Ann Rebholz; and four grandchildren, Billie Anderson, Brody Anderson, Cecelia Rebholz, and Lincoln Rebholz. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Gail Donner. A celebration of life on Saturday, October 10 at 1 pm at Hamersville Church of Christ 203 East Main St. Hamersville, OH 45130 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hamersville Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

