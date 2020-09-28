Barbara Scaggs, 82

Barbara Lou Scaggs, age 82 of Ripley, Ohio, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was a homemaker, a member of the Ripley Lion’s Club and the Ripley Church of Christ. Mrs. Scaggs was born April 26, 1938 in Manchester, Ohio the daughter of the late Mary Erna Schroth Burr. She was also preceded in death by her step-father – Alvin W. Burr; grandmother – Gertrude Schroth and a grandson – Chandler Ryan Day.

Mrs. Scaggs is survived by her loving husband of sixty-four years – Elbert Scaggs; two daughters – Denise Germann (Jerry) of Aberdeen, Ohio and Maribeth Koewler (Donnie) of Ripley, Ohio; one son – James E. Scaggs (Jill) of Maysville, Kentucky; eight grandchildren that she absolutely adored – Jeremy Germann (Aimee), Ashley Scaggs Crank (Scott), Kayla Germann Gural (Jason), Jamie Scaggs, Travis Scaggs (Katie), Steven Scaggs (Emily), Taylour Day and McKenna Koewler (Andrew Smith); five great-grandchildren – Wyatt Germann, Danielle Cyan Crank, Gage Crank, Alexander Gural and Ellie Mullins; one brother – Earl Rickey (Doris) of Miamisburg, Ohio; two special cousins – Jeannie Bradford and Diana Phillips, both of Ripley, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Matt Carpenter will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 1, 2020. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Ripley Lions Club P.O. Box 74 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

