Spires pleads insanity

ohn Spires II has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity for shooting at Brown County sheriff’s deputies last June.

In a filing with the court, Attorney Rick Faulkner wrote “After reviewing (evidence) provided by the State, discussing the incident with Defendant, and learning of statements made by Defendant to family and law enforcement, the undersigned counsel has good cause to believe Defendant suffers from serious mental health issues or at least did at the time of the alleged offense.”

At a hearing on Sept. 3, Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler ordered that Spires be evaluated by mental health professionals regarding his ability to understand the charges against him and participate in his own defense.

The results of the evaluation will be discussed at a hearing for Spires on October 22.

Spires was indicted in July on Attempted Aggravated Murder and Felonious Assault charges following the incident.

Spires is being charged with three counts each of those charges, one for each deputy that came under fire. Both Attempted Aggravated Murder and Felonious Assault are first degree felonies. Information on his indictment indicates that Spires was armed with an AR-15 rifle at the time of the shooting.

Spires is also being charged with Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises, in this case across Highway 62 during the shooting. The charge is a third degree felony.

In addition, Spires is facing an additional seven years in prison on each charge because he was shooting at law enforcement officers.

Deputies fired back at Spires during the incident, wounding him in the leg. He was later taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident was conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the request of Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis because it was an officer involved shooting.

BCSO deputies Michael Myers and Brandon Asbury were called to the Spires home on North Columbus Avenue around 9 p.m., on June 22 along with Corporal Ryan Wedmore.

When they arrived, Spires came out of the home and began shooting at them with a rifle. All three deputies took cover, with Myers and Asbury returning fire.

Spires retreated inside the home and began firing at the deputies from another part of the house. Deputies returned fire once again until Spires stopped shooting.

A standoff took place for approximately an hour and a half, until Spires was seen laying on the floor near his front door.

“The individual was observed in a prone position near the front door. He had one hand up and moved another up. It appeared at that point that he was unarmed,” Ellis said in an interview on June 23 following the incident.

“The decision was made to have four law enforcement officers, two with rifles in the lead and two with pistols behind, to move rapidly to his location with the intent to take him into custody.”

At that point, Myers and Wedmore moved to grab him while being covered by Sergeant George Baker of the Mt. Orab Police Department and Sheriff Ellis.

Spires was taken into custody and then transported to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

