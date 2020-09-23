Ralph C. Bollman Sr. of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Batavia at the age of 78. He was born to the late Ralph and Henrietta (nee Tassett) Bollman in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 4, 1941.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Margaret “Meg” Bollman; his caring children Ralph C. (Kathleen) Bollman Jr. of Russellville, Ohio, Rachel (Steve Fryman) Bollman of Ripley, Ohio, Ryan (Angie) Bollman of Fayetteville, Ohio, and Renee (Paul) Marshall. His adored grandchildren Arica (Matthew) Meeker of Russellville, Ohio, Megan Bollman of Russellville, Ohio, Elliot Fryman, Lily Fryman, Rose Fryman all of Ripley, Ohio, Macie Marshall, Myra Marshall, Max Marshall, Jasmine Bollman of Fayetteville, Ohio, Isabella Bollman of Fayetteville, Ohio, Courtney Bollman of Fayetteville, Ohio; and his cherished great granddaughter Morgan Meeker of Russellville, Ohio.

Ralph was an Eagle Scout, retired from Ford Motor Company after 36 years of service. He was also a member of St. Angela Merici St. Patrick Chapel in Fayetteville, Ohio, and was an avid bass fisherman and hunter.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Angela Merici St. Patrick Chapel located at 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, OH 45118. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. Father Tom Bolte officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to St. Angela Merci Parish or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.

