Matthew Tyler Washington, age 32, of Portsmouth, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday September 19th, 2020. Matthew was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on December 23, 1987. Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents Joann Berry, and Charles and Arietta Washington of Ripley, Ohio. Matthew was the fourth and youngest child of Jahalia Washington and Daniel Washington Sr. Matthew is also survived by 2 brothers Jeremy (Schanna) Washington, Daniel (Kayla) Washington Jr., and two sisters, Ami Washington and Deyawna Washington. He is also survived by one son and a host of nieces and nephews. Matthew was known for his love of playing basketball and spending quality time with his family. He was a very talented musician and artist. He attended school at RULH in Ripley, Ohio and PHS in Portsmouth, Ohio. Services will be held on Friday September 25th in Portsmouth, Ohio. Matthew is loved by many and will be missed dearly.

