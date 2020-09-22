Ramona Ruth Hardyman, age 84 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence. She was a thirty-two year employee of the Veterans Administration as a claims examiner and was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church. Mrs. Hardyman was born September 12, 1936 in Adams County, Ohio the daughter of the late Glenmore and Mildred (Frye) Roberts.

Mrs. Hardyman is survived by her husband of sixty-six years – Lovell Hardyman whom she married June 5, 1954 and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dan Pelzel will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 217 S. Main Street, Georgetown OH 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

