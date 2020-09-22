Charles E. “Chuck” Schafer Jr. was born December 11, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Charles and Virginia (nee Grivey) Schafer and passed away September 16, 2020, at the age of 77. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his daughter, Virginia “Jenny” Schafer.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Marjorie (nee Royalty) Schafer, son, Steven (Myra) Schafer, Step-sons, Steve (Robin) Wallace, Denny (Becky) Wallace and James Wallace, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Chuck was retired as a construction worker for John R. Jurgensen Co. and a resident of Neals Corner.

Memorial service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday September 26, 2020, at the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church 11693 St. Rt. 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106 with Mike Starkey officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel, serving the family. www.ecnurre.com.

