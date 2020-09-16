Odas Wade, 82

Retired SSG Odas Wade of Williamsburg Ohio passed away on 9-13-2020 surrounded by his family. Born 2-12-1938 in Griffithsville W. Va. Proceeded in death by his parents Earl & Bessie (Stickler) Wade, sister Patsy Ogle (Wade) and a grandson Tommy Wharff. Leaves behind his loving wife Marqueta Wade (Adkins), his 5 children Nancy Crawford (Terry Waits) of Williamsburg Ohio. Deborah Newman (Nick) of Bethel Ohio. Cathryn Wharff of Sardinia Ohio. Odas Wade II of Williamsburg Ohio and Michael Wade of Williamsburg Ohio. One brother Larry Joe Wade (Judy) of Brockport New York. 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews in West Virginia and New York. Odas served 20 years in the US Army with 1 tour of Vietnam.

