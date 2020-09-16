Lee Ann Waits, 51

Lee Ann Waits, age 51, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She worked for Wint Financial Services, enjoyed reading books, listening to music, spending time with family and always loved watching her children play high school sports.

Lee Ann was born February 3, 1969 in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of Joellyn (Stanfield) Waits of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Jerry Waits. Besides her father in 2018, she was preceded in death by her grandparents – Owen and Anita Stanfield and John Roy and Betty Jean Waits.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Waits is survived by three children – Evan Cotter and Emilee and Ethan Thomas all of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Chris Waits and wife Elizabeth of Georgetown, Ohio and Craig Waits and wife Abby of Cincinnati, Ohio; two nieces – Olivia Waits of Georgetown, Ohio and Marin Waits of Cincinnati, Ohio, several aunts, uncles, cousins and many treasured friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Road, Suite #140, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

