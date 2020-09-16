Kathryn Chinn, 89

Kathryn Ann Chinn, age 89 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a former employee of the Villa Georgetown dietary department and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. She was born May 12, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Hazel Inskeep Warner. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Harold Chinn; two daughters – Pamela Moler and Jean Ann Chinn; one son – Michael Chinn; one grandson – Tracy Lee Reynolds and two sisters – Adrienne and Geraldine Warner.

Mrs. Chinn is survived by five children – Steve Chinn and wife Gail of London, Kentucky, Allen Chinn of Georgetown, Ohio, David Chinn of Andrews, North Carolina, Melinda Price and husband Gary of St. Cloud, Florida and Darin Chinn of Hamilton, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Nathan Chinn, Staci Darnall, Brandi Lee, David Foley, Eric Chinn, Brittany Chinn, Dylan Chinn and Christopher Price and fiancé Michelle Rusz; ten great grandchildren – David Foley, Jr., Miranda Allen, Evan Allen, Ann Marie Lee, Xavier Chinn, Addilyn Chinn, Amber Pettit, Austin Pettit, Jackson Price and Sophia Price and one great great grandson – Chase Petersen.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Friday. Cremation will follow the services. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

