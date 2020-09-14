Charlotte Schwallie, 79

Charlotte Faye Schwallie (nee Fiscus) passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born to the late Charles and Vadna (nee Penny) Fiscus on April 1, 1941 in Georgetown, Ohio.

Charlotte is survived by her loving husband Albert Schwallie; her caring children Melinda (Mike) Burns of Mowrystown, Ohio, Pamela (Mark) Wilkinson of New Vienna, Ohio, Kimberly (Don) Hunter of Goshen, Ohio, Lori (Brian) Blaszkiewicz of Independence, Kentucky, and Steven Ernst of Patriot, Ohio; and her brother Pete Fiscus of Sardinia, Ohio. She is also leaving behind her ten cherished grandchildren Krista Anteck, Sarah Martin, Blake Tipton, Nathan Wilkinson, Brad Burns, Derrick Richey, Brianne Tipton, Heather Richey, Charlotte Shannon, Makayla Ernst; and her twelve adored great grandchildren Carah Anteck, Myah Anteck, Kennedi Martin, Ivory Burns, Colten Richey, Claire Martin, Eddie Martin, McKenna Burns, Judah Anteck, Asher Wilkinson, Spencer Richey, and Maverick Richey.

In addition to her parents Charlotte was preceded in death by her siblings Charles Fiscus, Jean Reedy, Wanda McClain, Phyilis Gaines, and Anna Laura Armstrong.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of Service. Interment will follow at Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio. Pastor Donna Whitaker officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Adams County Dialysis Clinic Inc.

