Harry L. Doughman, III, age 82 of Mt.Orab, Ohio and formerly of Lake Waynoka died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a retired truck driver for Kroger Company, a United States Marine veteran, a member of the Sardinia Masonic Lodge F&AM #254, the White Oak Golf League and the Sardinia Church of the Nazarene and past president of the Lake Waynoka Water Board. Harry was born May 26, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Myrtle L. (Jordan) Martin and husband Johnny. Besides his mother and stepfather, he was preceded in death by one brother – Rory Martin and one sister – Judy Curless.

Mr. Doughman is survived by is loving wife of 59 years, Matilda (Dickerson) Doughman whom he married June 3, 1961; two sons – Howard Doughman and wife Maria of Merrillville, Indiana and Harold “Butch” Doughman and wife Tammy of Amelia, Ohio; four grandchildren – Brandy Doughman and husband Patrick Piner of Beaufort, North Carolina, Blake Doughman of Spring Grove, Illinois, Bryan Doughman and wife Natalie of Beaver Island, Michigan and Alyssa Doughman of Spring Grove, Illinois; one great grandchild – Beckett Piner; seven brothers and sisters – Sandra Wilson, Sunny Ward and husband Nolan, Jerry Doughman and wife Jill, David Doughman and wife Paula, Maria Doughman, Barbara Doughman and Dale “Sam” Doughman; one sister-in-law – Margret Martin and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Pastor Larry Hamilton will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If you are unable to attend, condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

