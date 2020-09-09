Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School golfers have only one match remaining before the start of this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament. The Blue Jays are scheduled to face the East Clinton Astros at Snow Hill Golf Course on Sept. 10 with the first round of the SHAC Tournament set for Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Hilltop Golf Course.

With only three RULH High School golfers, there aren’t enough Blue Jays to compete as a full team at this year’s SHAC Tournament, but the individual golfers of Ripley will be competing with hopes of earning All-SHAC golf honors against some tough competition.

Blue Jay golfers ventured to Buttermilk Golf Course on Sept. 2 to face the Georgetown G-Men of the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference.

Leading the Blue Jays against the G-Men was sophomore Landon Jodrey, shooting for an individual score of 42. Jodrey finished just one stroke behind the medalist for the day, Georgetown’s Carson Malott, who finished with an individual score of 41 on the par 35, front nine of Buttermilk.

Ripley freshman Clay Phillips shot for a score of 45 at Buttermilk on Sept. 2, while freshman Blue Jay Logan Madison finished with a score of 56.

Aaron Teegarden was second for the G-Men with a score of 48, followed with Greg Vaughn who ended the day with a score of 50.

Ripley golfers were at Hilltop Golf Course on Sept. 1 as they faced off against teams of North Adams and West Union.

North Adams’ Carson Chaney finished just one stroke over par with an individual score of 37 to earn the medal for the day.

It was Jodrey leading the way for the Blue Jays with a score of 45, just one stroke ahead of Phillips.

The North Adams Green Devils won the match with a team score of 163, 10 strokes ahead of the West Union Dragons.

To wrap up the month of August, RULH head golf coach Michael Scanlan and his Blue Jays took the trip to Whiteoak Golf Course to take on the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs.

Jodrey and Phillips were the co-medalists for the match, each finishing with scores of 47 on the par 35 course.

Madison ended the day with an individual score of 61.

Jodrey was the sole medalist in the Aug. 25 match at Hilltop Golf Course as the Blue Jays faced Fairfield, finishing with a score of 44 which was six strokes ahead of Fairfield’s leader for the day, Isaiah Caldwell.

Although RULH High School lacks enough players to compete as a full team this fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future still looks bright for the Blue Jay golf program that has been led by a sophomore and freshman this season.

After their first seven matches of the 2020 season, Jodrey held a match average of just under 43 strokes and a season low score of 39.

Phillips averaged just under 50 strokes as a seven-match average with a season low match score of 40.

The second round of this year’s SHAC Tournament will take place at Buckeye Hills Golf Course on Sept. 17. The third round of SHAC Tournament play will be on Sept. 21 at Whiteoak Golf Course, and the fourth and final round will be at Snow Hill Golf Course on Sept. 24.

RULH High School golfers will then move to post-season tournament play, scheduled to compete in the Southwest District Division III Sectional Golf Tournament at Walden Ponds on Sept. 29.

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School golfers are preparing to compete in this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament. From the left, Logan Madison, Landon Jodrey, Clay Phillips, and head coach Michael Scanlan. (Photo by Rachael Jodrey) https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/web1_ripley-golf-team.jpgRipley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School golfers are preparing to compete in this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament. From the left, Logan Madison, Landon Jodrey, Clay Phillips, and head coach Michael Scanlan. (Photo by Rachael Jodrey)