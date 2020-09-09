Louis Edward “Ed” McLain, 65, of Sardinia passed away Sunday September 6, 2020 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife Wanda {Duffey} McLain, two daughters Cassie (Chad) Dean, and Tracy (Adam) Jodrey, and two sons Brian (Rachel) and Rob {Joni} McLain, eight grandchildren, a brother Preston McLain and a sister Lynn Arnold also survive.

Funeral services will be Thursday Sept 10, 2020 at 12noon at the Sardinia Church of Christ. visitation Wednesday evening from

6:00 – 8:00PM at the Church. Burial in Sardinia Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the Family.