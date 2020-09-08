Crystal Ann Bolender, age 67 of Lake Waynoka, Sardinia, Ohio died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was an LPN for the Mt. Washington Care Center in Anderson Township, Ohio. Crystal was born December 30, 1952 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Ava Nell (Day) Leininger. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters – Mary Jean Collins and Kim Leininger.

Mrs. Bolender is survived by her husband – Allan Bolender; one son – Richard McCarthy and wife Lacey of Lake Waynoka, Sardinia, Ohio; two step-sons- Adam Bolender and wife Nicole of Loveland, Ohio and Justin Bolender and wife Jennifer of Mt. Orab, Ohio; six grandchildren – Arielle Littlepage, Payden McCarthy, Brooklynn Bolender, Michael Heindell and Hannah and Hunter Bolender; one brother – John “JP” Leininger and wife Linda of Lebanon, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, Memorial services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati OH 45206.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}