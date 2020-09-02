Marilyn Y. Hawk peacefully passed away in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ on August 30, 2020.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Charles Gene Hawk.

Marilyn was born 10/21/35 to Ruth and Earl Holt, growing up in Smithfield OH & graduating from Smithfield High school in 1953. She attended Cleveland Bible College until 1955 when she enrolled & completed her BA in1958 at Asbury College (KY).

Marilyn began her love of music in her mother, Ruth Gilchrist Holt’s words, ” On her 2nd Christmas she seemed to like her little baby grand piano best”. Marilyn taught music in the Public-School system and is fondly remembered by many students bringing music to life for them.

She and Charles were married June 24, 1963. Charles served in the US Army & also had a barbershop until he met his untimely death in 1976. Marilyn moved to Clearwater, Fl in1986 and joined the First Church of the Nazarene where her musical talents assisted the Music Minister in so many ways – playing piano, coaching and performing musical presentations including writing her own songs for children.

She is loved and missed deeply by her church family. Marilyn developed a love for collecting Thunderbird cars and she owned her own Red 1956 T-bird! She had hundreds on display at her home on Betty Lane in Clearwater. As her health declined, she moved to Lake House ALF in 2018 where she received excellent care. The last comment she made was, “I want to go home (to Jesus)”. She is singing in the Angel Choir now!

Please honor Marilyn by supporting the music programs in your schools and churches. A memorial service will be planned later in the year.

