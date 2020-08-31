Municipal Court expanding

The Brown County Municipal Court building is getting an expansion.

Since the building was built in the 1980’s, a bigger population, more people on probation and more misdemeanor offenses have led to an increase in staff.

The problem has been that there is now no place to put them.

That issue will be solved by a 30×30 foot extension out of the back of the building facing north. The new area will house administrative staff for the court.

The project is expected to cost $165,000 and is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.

“Over time, there have been more and more probation cases and we have needed more staff to cover that. In addition, I would like a place where the victims and their witnesses and families are not out in the waiting room with the defendant and their families,” said Brown County Municipal Judge Joe Worley.”

Worley said that approximately 1000 people are currently being supervised on probation by the municipal court.

Worley said that Talbert House and Ohio Means Jobs have also requested space in the building to be able to talk to potential clients.

“We would like to accommodate those people and we need more space to do that,” Worley said.

The Brown County Commissioners also said that the expansion was badly needed.

“After 40 years or more, it’s definitely time. There is a much bigger workload that goes through there now. We have talked about the necessity of doing this for years, but we are finally able to do it,” said Commissioner Tony Applegate.

“It’s a fairly simple job that won’t involve any plumbing. It’s just construction, HVAC and electrical work.”

Worley said that the court employees will benefit from a better working environment and “The public will benefit because people will be getting more services quicker.”

