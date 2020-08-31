Linda Mae (Starrett) O’Cull, age 75 of Russellville, Ohio died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker and a former employee of the US Shoe Corporation in Ripley, Ohio. She was a member of the Fincastle Baptist Church and also attended The West Fork Baptist Church. Mrs. O’Cull was born March 19, 1945 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Elmer Gilbert and Dorothy May (Davenport) Starrett. She was also preceded in death by one daughter – Cynthia Crystal O’Cull; three brothers – Elmer Lee, Bill and Franklin Starrett and three sisters – Bessie Boggs, Eleanor Hornsby and Virginia Davis.

Mrs. O’Cull is survived by her husband of fifty-two years – David Eldon O’Cull, whom she married June 17, 1967; one daughter – Tina O’Cull of Russellville, Ohio; one son – Jerod O’Cull of Russellville, Ohio; three sisters – Mary Becraft and husband Sonny of Georgetown, Ohio, Barbara Crawford of Higginsport, Ohio and Sharon McCray and husband J.C. of Georgetown, Ohio; two sisters-in-law – Billie Starrett, of Sharonville, Ohio and Betty Starrett, of South Lebanon, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Lowell Davis, of Ripley, Ohio and James O’Cull (Judy) of Sardinia, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held (day and time pending) at the Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

