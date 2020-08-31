The Western Brown Broncos had a rough go on the gridiron the past three seasons in which they totaled only eight wins in 30 games, but expect much improvement out of this year’s Broncos with first-year head coach Nick Osborne heading the program. Osborne is glad to be home as the Broncos’ new head football coach, a 2015 Western Brown High School grad who excelled on the gridiron as a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference all-star player.

Last year’s Broncos finished with a league mark of 2-3 and an overall record of 2-8 under the leadership of former head coach Tyler Evans. The year before, the Broncos also finished 2-3 in the SBAAC American Division in addition to two non-league wins to end the season with an overall record of 4-6; which was actually an improvement from the 2017 season in which they managed only two wins for a 2-8 record.

The seniors on this year’s Western Brown varsity football team have never had a winning season, and Osborne has made it one of his main goals to make it their first.

“The goal is getting the seniors out as winners,” said Osborne. “They haven’t won in three years, so that’s our goal as a staff and as a team, to get those seniors out on top.”

Among the key returners to this year’s Bronco varsity offense is sophomore quarterback Drew Novak, who racked up over 2,000 passing yards as a freshman starting on the 2019 varsity team.

Another key player back for the Bronco offensive team is junior wide receiver Logan Campbell, who hauled in 36 passes for more than 280 receiving yards as a sophomore.

Gary Powell is back for his senior season after racking up 395 passing yards in 2019.

Drew Novak will have many good hands to look for from the pocket with 6”3” junior wide receiver Dylan Novak also among the key players back on the gridiron. Dylan Novak managed only 90 total receiving yards during his sophomore season, but if things work out for this year’s Bronco offense that could turn out to easily be a single-game total for receiving yards this year.

This year’s Broncos also have the entire offensive line back on the gridiron.

The Broncos have a great deal of talent on the return on the defensive end, including seniors Brian Newberry (OT, ILB) and Andre Lajoye (MLB).

Osborne looks for junior Javonte Entzminger-Chisenhall (WR, CB) to have a great year, as well as junior defensive back Evan Coanaster.

With energy high in the Western Brown football program, Osborne is looking forward to a great first season as head coach.

“They’ve bought in, done everything we’ve asked, and I think when we come out in week one it’s going to be completely different than what it’s been the last couple of years,” said Osborne. “I think these kids are going to put us back on the map.”

The schedule is a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regular season games are limited to six, so the Broncos will play only one non-league game in the regular season, their Aug. 28 season opener against Hillsboro. They will then move right in to SBAAC American Division play, followed by the OHSAA playoffs.

Every OHSAA member team that wishes compete in the OHSAA playoffs will get the opportunity this fall, but Osborne still wants his team to play the regular season as if they had to earn their trip to the playoffs. They will be playing for the program’s first playoff win in school history.

“I want them to still earn it, win a playoff game and be the first in school history,” said Osborne. That’s the goal.”

“We still have to work for it (during the regular season) so we get a high seed and a good (tournament) draw,” said Osborne.

The Broncos will compete in Region 11 at the Division III level for the start of the OHSAA playoffs.

“I want our kids to look at the big picture, being the first team in school history to win a state playoff game, getting a win in week 7 and moving on from there,” said Osborne. “We have our minds set higher than the league. We’re expecting to win the league and win a playoff game, and that’s the mentality I want our kids to have…be the best team in school history.”

So far, Osborne is very pleased with what he has seen in his first preseason with the Broncos.

“It’s a good mixture of older guys and young guys. If Drew Novak stays healthy, I think that’s the key, and he’s only a sophomore,” said Osborne.

“Our DB’s (defensive backs)…they’re young, they’re athletic and they’re physical,” said Osborne. “Linebackers are going to be young. We’re going to see if these young guys can play on a Friday night.”

“We’re hoping the older guys will ‘coach-up’ the younger guys, and we’ll be ready to roll in week one,” he added.

The Broncos kicked off their season with a 62-6 win over the Hillsboro Indians on Aug. 28.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

The Western Brown Broncos hit the gridiron this season in search of a SBAAC American Division Title and a OHSAA playoff win. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/web1_WB-football-team.jpgThe Western Brown Broncos hit the gridiron this season in search of a SBAAC American Division Title and a OHSAA playoff win.