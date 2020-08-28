Dorothy Ann (Beighle) Martin, 87, of Hilliard, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Dorothy was born on January, 26, 1933 in Winchester, Ohio to William and Anna Beighle. The most pivotal moment of her life came when she decided to give her life to the Lord at the age of 15.

She graduated from Russellville High School in Russellville, Ohio in 1951 and Fort Wayne Bible College in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1960 with a Bachelors of Religious Education.

She married Clifton Fred Martin in 1963 in Plainfield, Vermont. They were blessed with a son and a daughter during their 44 years together.

She is survived by her son Jonathan Martin of Frederick, Maryland ; her daughter and son-in-law Anna and Jonathan Blackburn of Marysville, Ohio ; her grandchildren Eli Martin, Mary and Hope Blackburn. Her graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 29th at Ash Ridge Cemetery in Brown County, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to The In Touch Ministries Messenger Lab at https://www.intouch.org/get-involved/messenger-project.

A longer version of her obituary can be read at https://www.ecnurre.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.

