Kroger is breaking new retail ground in Georgetown.

The company has established a satellite clicklist pickup location at the Georgetown Behavioral Hospital from its Mt. Orab store.

The location is the first of its kind in the entire country.

“We are trying to meet the needs of our customers in the context of where they are in their daily lives. Georgetown seemed like the right place to try this new process,” said Erin Rolfes, Corporate Affairs Manager of the Kroger Cincinnati-Dayton division. She added that further expansion of the program both locally and nationally will depend on the reaction of the public to this first location.

“We always like to move slowly and learn as much as we can as we are introducing new ways to connect folks with their groceries, so right now we are still learning a lot from this program,” Rolfes said.

Customers can use the Georgetown location by accessing the Kroger app on their phones. Pickups can be scheduled at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm seven days a week at this point. EBT and SNAP payments cannot be used at this time, but Rolfes said the company is working on that.

“If demand increases, we will be happy to increase the number of pickup times available,” Rolfes said.

For customers who might be hesitant to use the clicklist process, Rolfes said that Kroger is trying to make the program as easy as it can for customers.

“We tell our associates (who choose the items) that if they wouldn’t eat it themselves or serve it to your own family, don’t put it in a bag for someone else,” Rolfes said.

She added that the employees are also trained in meat and produce freshness.

The new satellite location isn’t the only local innovation the company is trying with e-commerce. One of the stores in the Mt. Carmel area of Cincinnati was designated a clicklist only store at the beginning of the Corona Virus pandemic.

“We are trying to learn and see if customers like this new way to get their groceries or if this is something they don’t prefer as much as being able to grab their groceries either at the store or have them delivered at home,” Rolfes said.

“It’s really about listening to what our customers want and reacting as quickly as we can to fulfill that need.”

She also said that the company appreciated the assistance from Georgetown Behavioral Hospital.

“We want to thank the hospital for helping us take this new step for our customers,” Rolfes said.

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Administrator Art Owens praised the new program.

“I like it because I know that there are a lot of elderly people that have a fear of going to the grocery store. I think for those who are worried about potential COVID spread, it’s a pretty good option and I’m pleased that it’s here locally. We are happy to partner with Kroger to make this happen,” Owens said.

Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall said “It’s kind of exciting. Anything that can help people who cannot get to grocery stores or that are hesitant to go and can make them more comfortable is a good thing. This is quite a new phenomenon and we wish them success.”

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/web1_Kroger-Gtown.jpg