People have been coming to the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show for fifty years now.

OVAM Secretary Brian Klein said that the show directors wanted to choose a special brand for a special anniversary.

“For the 50th show, we wanted to do one of the most popular brands out there and one of the highest response from the public. That’s why we chose John Deere,” Klein said.

“They are a constant. If you think about a tractor, it’s either an International Harvester or a John Deere, red or green. That rivalry still exists among the tractor guys today.”

When asked to explain the rivalry between tractor owners, Klein said “It’s no different than listening to the guy with the 71 camaro sitting next to the guy with the 72 mustang. They are going to but heads a little, but they always respect each other.”

Klein also talked about what draws people to the OVAM show every year.

“For a lot of people, coming here is a family tradition. I know it was like that for my family when my father started coming here in the 1970’s. My sister and I make a point of coming every year and my nephew is now a third generation collector,” he said.

Jerry Lung and his family from the Wellston, Ohio area know all about the tradition of coming to the OVAM show.

“We’ve been coming to this show for 33 years. It started out my dad brought me to the show when it was at the fairgrounds. I restored my dad’s tractor and we started to come up here. This is our family vacation every year,” Lung said.

When asked what draws the younger members of the family to the show, Lung said “They love the tractors. From the time they are little, when the tractors start, they want to get on them. We put ‘em on them and we let ‘em steer. We want them to see history and we want them to see how things used to be.”

Klein said that the definition of “what used to be” is changing as time goes by.

“You are starting to see a lot more of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s tractors show up here because this what grandpa used and it’s considered antique to them. Every ten years or so you see the timeline of what is considered an antique moves forward.”

Klein also talked about how valuable some of these antique machines can be.

“It depends on parts availability. Some parts are easily available and others are much more rare. The older and more rare the tractor, the harder the parts are to get. Sometimes people have to get parts made again from a pattern.”

Another factor is how rare the machine is.

“A lot of it depends on how many are still left in existence. There is a tractor here right now that belongs to Wendell Kelch out of Bethel. It is the experimental International Harvester Motor Cultivator. There are only five left in existence. I would say it’s worth six figures easily.”

Klein said that one big attraction at the OVAM show is always the steam traction engines, which are about 100 years old and look like train engines.

He said when they were in use, they could be very dangerous.

“If you didn’t know what you were doing, they could be absolutely deadly. Part of it was weight where they could collapse a bridge. Plus, you were working with hot steam and exposed moving parts. Those engines could also explode if not vented properly.”

Thousands of people were expected at this year’s show, something that Klein said is not surprising.

“There is a reason we call this a reunion. It’s always a gathering of friends from years past. We may only get to see them once a year when they come here.”

