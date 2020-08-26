Four inmates of the Brown County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. The tests were confirmed on August 16.

They have been isolated from other inmates and have been prescribed antibiotics and are being monitored on a daily basis.

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said at press time (August 18) that none of the inmates were currently showing symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

The inmates came from two of the two person cells in one of the two blocks in the felony area of the jail.

Ellis said that none of the inmates in the 40 person open bay dorm have tested positive for the virus.

Additional medical precautions have been taken at the jail, including issuing surgical masks to all inmates, increased disinfection of common areas and maintaining isolation and quarantining procedures.

When asked how the infection was discovered, Ellis said “We have two medical professionals, an LPN and a paramedic. They performed the tests and turned that information over to the department of health.”

Ellis said that inmates are monitored for COVID-19 in a couple of ways.

“If they are symptomatic when examined or if they articulate symptoms that could be related to COVID-19, then they are tested,” he said.

Ellis also described the protocol for new inmates.

“When they arrive at the jail they are prescreened by a questionnaire that we follow. Then we do the regular temperature check and quick medical assessment to see if they are feverish or anything like that. If they don’t show symptoms, they are held in isolation for about 24 hours and then put into the general population.”

And if COVID-19 is discovered in current inmates, Ellis said “They will be isolated immediately and then the whole block where they have spent time will be disinfected and the inmates placed in quarantine.”

Ellis said the quarantine procedure can possibly affect the Brown County courts and state prison system.

“For 14 days, they can’t go anywhere unless they get a release date. At that point, we give them a paper recommending what they do. But as far as going to court or to the Ohio Department of Corrections, you cannot move an inmate that is either isolated or in quarantined for 14 days.”

While in quarantine, inmates are also offered a COVID-19 test and antibiotics.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/web1_Jail-Covid.jpg