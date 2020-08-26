Distracted drivers beware. You have the attention of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

In the first six months of 2020, distracted driving violations are up 900 percent from 2019 in Brown and Adams counties.

This spike has resulted in increased enforcement to catch people paying more attention to their phone than they do to the road.

The problem was recently highlighted once again when a 92 year old woman in Adams County lost her life to a distracted driver.

The accident happened on State Routh 41 just south of Bentonville when investigators say that a 27 year old man was distracted by his phone.

“His phone went off so he looked down at his phone, traveled left of center, hit another car head on and killed a 92 year old woman in the backseat of the other car,” said Ohio Highway Patrol Lieutenant Randy McElfresh.

“We have a witness that said he was following the speed limit and driving straight as an arrow when he suddenly drifted left of center into the path of the other car.”

There is no way to know how many near misses have happened so far this year, with mere seconds or inches being the difference between life and death on the road.

“The troopers are out there looking for the violations and they are finding plenty of them on any given day,” said McElfresh.

A new tool called “OSTATS” is available to troopers which allows them to track and collate crash and enforcement data to look for trends that give them an opportunity for proactive enforcement.

“After running those numbers, there are two areas that give us great concern about distracted drivers. One is in Brown County from Georgetown to the Clermont County line and the other is on State Route 125 from the Brown County line to West Union,” McElfresh said.

“Mondays from 7am to 9am and from 4pm to 6pm stand out as the highest incidence of distracted driving based on crash and enforcement data. During those times, drivers on that road will very likely see a trooper out enforcing distracted driving violations.”

When asked how troopers can spot a distracted driver, McElfresh said, “What we normally see is slow response to traffic lights, either taking off at a green light or stopping for a red light. As they are driving, they mimic a drunk driver because they have a hard time keeping their car in the marked lanes. You will see them go left of center or over the white line on the right.”

McElfresh said that it’s one of the hardest parts of the job to work a crash that shouldn’t have happened.

“You see this wreckage and carnage that is 100 percent preventable, all over some stupid text. In actuality, a distracted driver is just as dangerous as somebody who is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Ohio Revised Code 4511.991 covers what is legally defined as distracted driving.

“(a) Using a handheld electronic wireless communications device, as defined in section 4511.204 of the Revised Code, except when utilizing any of the following:

(i) The device’s speakerphone function;

(ii) A wireless technology standard for exchanging data over short distances;

(iii) A “voice-operated or hands-free” device that allows the person to use the electronic wireless communications device without the use of either hand except to activate, deactivate, or initiate a feature or function;

(iv) Any device that is physically or electronically integrated into the motor vehicle.

(b) Engaging in any activity that is not necessary to the operation of a vehicle and impairs, or reasonably would be expected to impair, the ability of the operator to drive the vehicle safely.

Anyone who wishes to report a distracted driver or any other unsafe situation on state highways can call #677 to be connected to the nearest OHP post.

