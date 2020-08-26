Brown County has been downgraded to “orange” status in the latest COVID-19 data released from the Ohio Department of Health.

Brown County met two of the seven infection indicators to earn the orange designation. Last week the county was in red status for meeting four of the indicators.

The two current indicators are an infection rate above 50 out of 100,000 and increased spread outside nursing homes and other congregate facilities at least once in the past three weeks.

The county currently has a per capita (per 100,000) infection rate of 76, which is the 37th highest in the state.

Last week, the county met both of those indicators and also met indicators for a sustained increase in new cases and increased visits of those with COVID symptoms to doctor’s offices.

The ODH has four alert levels for county residents. Level one is yellow which indicates active exposure and spread of COVID-19, orange indicates increased exposure and spread and level three is red, which indicates very high exposure and spread.

Level four, indicated by purple, means severe exposure and spread. So far, none of Ohio’s counties have been designated purple.

If a county has zero to one of the seven indicators, it is yellow, two to three means orange, four to five means red and 6-7 indicators means that a county has hit purple status.

The indicators include new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases not in a congregate setting, sustained increases to emergency rooms or doctor’s offices, admissions to hospitals and admissions to ICU’s.

The period of time monitored for each of the indictors varies from five days to two weeks.

County designations are announced by the ODH every Thursday.

Currently, Brown County has 28 active cases. 25 people are recovering at home and three are in the hospital.

Since the pandemic began, 183 cases have been reported in the county. 162 of them have recovered and two have died, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

In July, 61 confirmed COVID cases were found in Brown County. So far in the month of August, 66 cases have been confirmed.

Also, during a press briefing on August 18, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that one employee of the Ohio Veteran’s Home in Georgetown has tested positive for COVID-19. Two other employees are being monitored and no residents have been diagnosed with the virus.

According to the ODH, there is currently one resident at Villa Georgetown that currently the virus. No residents or staff of Ohio Valley Manor are currently listed as positive.

Statewide at press time, there have been 106,063 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. 3650 people have died, 12,615 have been hospitalized and 2844 have been admitted to an ICU.